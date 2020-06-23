207 W CLARENDON Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Oh Boy! Talk about one of the needles in the haystack! This 4th Floor, corner unit, in the ICONIC Community known as Executive Towers. Equipped (Building) with a fitness center, massive swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ Area, Underground/Garage Parking, Laundry Facilities, 3 Elevators. 24/7 Concierge/Security. True LOCK and Leave community (you don't get in or out without permission) Barber Shop and Salon on Site (Really). Everything except Electric included in the HOA (which is included in Rent). Make this corner unit, with 4 balconies (yep, FOUR) Giving you views from the East to the Northwest. Updated kitchen. Concrete Flooring. Master has tons of built ins. Wine Cooler in Kitchen. HUGE Great room with dining area. Bedrooms are great sizes and all have walk out balconies. MUST SEE!