Phoenix, AZ
207 W CLARENDON Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

207 W CLARENDON Avenue

207 West Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

207 West Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Oh Boy! Talk about one of the needles in the haystack! This 4th Floor, corner unit, in the ICONIC Community known as Executive Towers. Equipped (Building) with a fitness center, massive swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ Area, Underground/Garage Parking, Laundry Facilities, 3 Elevators. 24/7 Concierge/Security. True LOCK and Leave community (you don't get in or out without permission) Barber Shop and Salon on Site (Really). Everything except Electric included in the HOA (which is included in Rent). Make this corner unit, with 4 balconies (yep, FOUR) Giving you views from the East to the Northwest. Updated kitchen. Concrete Flooring. Master has tons of built ins. Wine Cooler in Kitchen. HUGE Great room with dining area. Bedrooms are great sizes and all have walk out balconies. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 W CLARENDON Avenue have any available units?
207 W CLARENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 W CLARENDON Avenue have?
Some of 207 W CLARENDON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 W CLARENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
207 W CLARENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 W CLARENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 207 W CLARENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 207 W CLARENDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 207 W CLARENDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 207 W CLARENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 W CLARENDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 W CLARENDON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 207 W CLARENDON Avenue has a pool.
Does 207 W CLARENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 207 W CLARENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 207 W CLARENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 W CLARENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
