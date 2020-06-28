20621 N 31ST Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wow what a fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath rental in the north end of town**Kitchen opens to the family room with excellent flooring choices**Indoor/outdoor living with upgraded Arcadia Door and Bay window overlooking the back patio and yard**Large master with walk in closet, separate living room with another bay window, mature landscaping front and back and extra storage**Close to restaurants, freeways, shopping and much much more**Income needs to be minimum of 4k a month combined for all adults. The lower your credit score the higher the income needs to be**Very very clean rental**