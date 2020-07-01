All apartments in Phoenix
2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue
2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue

2048 West Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2048 West Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely Stunning 3 Bedroom + Loft/Den, 2.5 Bath, Two Story Home Located in Gated Community. Opposite to the park and basketball court. Beautifully Upgraded Kitchen with RO, Breakfast Bar, Walk-In Pantry, Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances & Eat-In Kitchen Dining. Office space or den downstairs. Water softener to reduce water hardness. All Bedrooms Upstairs with laminated flooring, 2 Car Garage w/Garage Door Opener and cabinets for extra storage, Professionally Landscaped Front & Backyard, Covered Backyard Patio, Heated Community Pool & Spa, Come Check It Out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have any available units?
2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have?
Some of 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue offers parking.
Does 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue has a pool.
Does 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

