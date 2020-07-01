2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub

Absolutely Stunning 3 Bedroom + Loft/Den, 2.5 Bath, Two Story Home Located in Gated Community. Opposite to the park and basketball court. Beautifully Upgraded Kitchen with RO, Breakfast Bar, Walk-In Pantry, Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances & Eat-In Kitchen Dining. Office space or den downstairs. Water softener to reduce water hardness. All Bedrooms Upstairs with laminated flooring, 2 Car Garage w/Garage Door Opener and cabinets for extra storage, Professionally Landscaped Front & Backyard, Covered Backyard Patio, Heated Community Pool & Spa, Come Check It Out!