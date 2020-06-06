All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue

2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious, Updated Beauty w/ Fresh Two-Tone Paint. Stunning Loft w/ Interior Balcony. Large Foyer, Open Den, Family Rm/Kitchen Great Room, Half Bath Dwnstrs, All Bedrooms & Laundry Upstairs. Perfect Kitchen w/ Island, Breakfast Bar, Walk-in Pantry, Roll-Out Shelves, S/S Appliances. All Appliances Are Included! Split Master w/ Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Separate Shower, Private Toilet Room, Giant Walk-In Closet w/ Extra Shelves & Natural Lighting. Oversized Garage w/ Wall-Wide Cherry Finish Cabinets. Easy Care Yard in Front w/ Covered Porch & View of Cul de Sac Park. Gorgeous Back Yard w/ Covered Patio, Cobblestone Extension, Pomegranate, Banana & Fig Trees! Paver Stoned Side Yard. Gated Northgate has Comm. Pool, Spa, Parks & Greenbelts are Yours!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue have any available units?
2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue have?
Some of 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue offers parking.
Does 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue has a pool.
Does 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
