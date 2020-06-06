2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue

Amenities
Spacious, Updated Beauty w/ Fresh Two-Tone Paint. Stunning Loft w/ Interior Balcony. Large Foyer, Open Den, Family Rm/Kitchen Great Room, Half Bath Dwnstrs, All Bedrooms & Laundry Upstairs. Perfect Kitchen w/ Island, Breakfast Bar, Walk-in Pantry, Roll-Out Shelves, S/S Appliances. All Appliances Are Included! Split Master w/ Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Separate Shower, Private Toilet Room, Giant Walk-In Closet w/ Extra Shelves & Natural Lighting. Oversized Garage w/ Wall-Wide Cherry Finish Cabinets. Easy Care Yard in Front w/ Covered Porch & View of Cul de Sac Park. Gorgeous Back Yard w/ Covered Patio, Cobblestone Extension, Pomegranate, Banana & Fig Trees! Paver Stoned Side Yard. Gated Northgate has Comm. Pool, Spa, Parks & Greenbelts are Yours!
Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.