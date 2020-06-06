2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue

Amenities

Spacious, Updated Beauty w/ Fresh Two-Tone Paint. Stunning Loft w/ Interior Balcony. Large Foyer, Open Den, Family Rm/Kitchen Great Room, Half Bath Dwnstrs, All Bedrooms & Laundry Upstairs. Perfect Kitchen w/ Island, Breakfast Bar, Walk-in Pantry, Roll-Out Shelves, S/S Appliances. All Appliances Are Included! Split Master w/ Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Separate Shower, Private Toilet Room, Giant Walk-In Closet w/ Extra Shelves & Natural Lighting. Oversized Garage w/ Wall-Wide Cherry Finish Cabinets. Easy Care Yard in Front w/ Covered Porch & View of Cul de Sac Park. Gorgeous Back Yard w/ Covered Patio, Cobblestone Extension, Pomegranate, Banana & Fig Trees! Paver Stoned Side Yard. Gated Northgate has Comm. Pool, Spa, Parks & Greenbelts are Yours!



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



