20402 N 38th Dr
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:45 AM

20402 N 38th Dr

20402 North 38th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20402 North 38th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great home has inviting front porch, neutral paint throughout, vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Open great-room floor plan with plenty of cabinets in kitchen along with a pantry. Spacious master suite with private bathroom, double sinks & walk-in closet. Low maintenance backyard opens to wash so it's very private! Great location close to 101-Loop & I-17. Base rent of $1,450 for a one year lease, or $1,400 for a two year lease. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20402 N 38th Dr have any available units?
20402 N 38th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 20402 N 38th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20402 N 38th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20402 N 38th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20402 N 38th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20402 N 38th Dr offer parking?
No, 20402 N 38th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20402 N 38th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20402 N 38th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20402 N 38th Dr have a pool?
No, 20402 N 38th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20402 N 38th Dr have accessible units?
No, 20402 N 38th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20402 N 38th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20402 N 38th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20402 N 38th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20402 N 38th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

