All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2032 E St. Charles Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2032 E St. Charles Avenue
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:27 PM

2032 E St. Charles Avenue

2032 East Saint Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2032 East Saint Charles Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Gaylord Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
No Application fees! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Phoenix home in very good condition. This home features tile in high traffic areas and neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Oversized Kitchen includes room for a full kitchen table and plenty of cabinet space. Gas range and refrigerator will be provided. Large Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio. Home also includes a one car carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 E St. Charles Avenue have any available units?
2032 E St. Charles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 E St. Charles Avenue have?
Some of 2032 E St. Charles Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 E St. Charles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2032 E St. Charles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 E St. Charles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2032 E St. Charles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2032 E St. Charles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2032 E St. Charles Avenue offers parking.
Does 2032 E St. Charles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 E St. Charles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 E St. Charles Avenue have a pool?
No, 2032 E St. Charles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2032 E St. Charles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2032 E St. Charles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 E St. Charles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2032 E St. Charles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College