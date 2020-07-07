2032 E St. Charles Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony carport fireplace carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

No Application fees! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Phoenix home in very good condition. This home features tile in high traffic areas and neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Oversized Kitchen includes room for a full kitchen table and plenty of cabinet space. Gas range and refrigerator will be provided. Large Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio. Home also includes a one car carport.