2027 E WAGONER Road

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Live close to everything North Valley! Updated with two-tone paint, gorgeous waterfall marble counters with matching tile backsplash, Espresso stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances, basin sink with gooseneck faucet, 2-inch wood blinds...your clients will not want to miss out on this cul-de-sac beauty! The large gravel back yard with extra side yardage is pet-perfect! Walking distance to North Canyon High School, a quick bus ride to Echo Mountain Intermediate, literally down the road from Paradise Valley Community College, and just a quick jog down to Grover Basin Dog Park! With easy access to the Loop 101, Highway 51, Desert Ridge and North Scottsdale, there is no shortage of dining, entertainment, shopping and personal service options in the surrounding area Built-in BBQ in backyard, washer/dryer, refrigerator are courtesy items provided by landlord and maintenance of those items is responsibility of tenant. Tenant-occupied thru 06/30. Owner is licensed agent in AZ.