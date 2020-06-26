All apartments in Phoenix
2027 E WAGONER Road

2027 East Wagoner Road · No Longer Available
Location

2027 East Wagoner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live close to everything North Valley! Updated with two-tone paint, gorgeous waterfall marble counters with matching tile backsplash, Espresso stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances, basin sink with gooseneck faucet, 2-inch wood blinds...your clients will not want to miss out on this cul-de-sac beauty! The large gravel back yard with extra side yardage is pet-perfect! Walking distance to North Canyon High School, a quick bus ride to Echo Mountain Intermediate, literally down the road from Paradise Valley Community College, and just a quick jog down to Grover Basin Dog Park! With easy access to the Loop 101, Highway 51, Desert Ridge and North Scottsdale, there is no shortage of dining, entertainment, shopping and personal service options in the surrounding area Built-in BBQ in backyard, washer/dryer, refrigerator are courtesy items provided by landlord and maintenance of those items is responsibility of tenant. Tenant-occupied thru 06/30. Owner is licensed agent in AZ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 E WAGONER Road have any available units?
2027 E WAGONER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 E WAGONER Road have?
Some of 2027 E WAGONER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 E WAGONER Road currently offering any rent specials?
2027 E WAGONER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 E WAGONER Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 E WAGONER Road is pet friendly.
Does 2027 E WAGONER Road offer parking?
Yes, 2027 E WAGONER Road offers parking.
Does 2027 E WAGONER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 E WAGONER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 E WAGONER Road have a pool?
No, 2027 E WAGONER Road does not have a pool.
Does 2027 E WAGONER Road have accessible units?
No, 2027 E WAGONER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 E WAGONER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 E WAGONER Road has units with dishwashers.
