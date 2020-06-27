All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 20234 N 29th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20234 N 29th Place
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

20234 N 29th Place

20234 North 29th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20234 North 29th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pool
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
North Phoenix 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Pool - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1467 S.F. single level home with a private pool. The home features new paint, ceramic tile flooring and new carpet on 7/22/19. This home is a great room floor plan and includes a fire place. The kitchen over looks the great room and has a white appliance package including a refrigerator. The rear yard is block fenced with a pool and covered patio. Pool does not have a fence. The home is conveniently located with easy access to the loop 101. Includes pool service. Rent is $1750.00 plus $40.25 rental tax = $1790.25, $1750.00 refundable security deposit, a $125.00 non-refundable move-out inspection fee, and a $40 non-refundable credit application fee per adult. Utilities/Yard Maintenance not included. Pets allowed with landlord approval. Pets must be 2 plus years old and spayed or neutered. Breeds not allowed are Bullmastiff, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrid, German Shepherd, Akita, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, and Stafford-shire Terrier. Pets allowed with landlord approval. Pets must be 1.5 plus years old and spayed or neutered. Breeds not allowed are Bullmastiff, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrid, German Shepherd, Akita, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, and Stafford-shire Terrier. Refundable pet deposit of $250.00 per pet and renters insurance required. Pet restrictions and deposit do not apply to service animals. No smoking allowed inside home. For more information, to schedule a showing or submit an application please visit our website at http://www.arizonamanagement.com/phoenix-homes-for-rent or contact us at 623-738-4834.
This home is brought to you by Arizona Management Group at Keller Williams Biltmore Group, www.ArizonaManagement.com.

(RLNE2405690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20234 N 29th Place have any available units?
20234 N 29th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20234 N 29th Place have?
Some of 20234 N 29th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20234 N 29th Place currently offering any rent specials?
20234 N 29th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20234 N 29th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 20234 N 29th Place is pet friendly.
Does 20234 N 29th Place offer parking?
No, 20234 N 29th Place does not offer parking.
Does 20234 N 29th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20234 N 29th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20234 N 29th Place have a pool?
Yes, 20234 N 29th Place has a pool.
Does 20234 N 29th Place have accessible units?
No, 20234 N 29th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20234 N 29th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20234 N 29th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College