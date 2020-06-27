20234 N 29th Place

Amenities

North Phoenix 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Pool - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1467 S.F. single level home with a private pool. The home features new paint, ceramic tile flooring and new carpet on 7/22/19. This home is a great room floor plan and includes a fire place. The kitchen over looks the great room and has a white appliance package including a refrigerator. The rear yard is block fenced with a pool and covered patio. Pool does not have a fence. The home is conveniently located with easy access to the loop 101. Includes pool service. Rent is $1750.00 plus $40.25 rental tax = $1790.25, $1750.00 refundable security deposit, a $125.00 non-refundable move-out inspection fee, and a $40 non-refundable credit application fee per adult. Utilities/Yard Maintenance not included. Pets allowed with landlord approval. Pets must be 2 plus years old and spayed or neutered. Breeds not allowed are Bullmastiff, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrid, German Shepherd, Akita, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, and Stafford-shire Terrier. Pets allowed with landlord approval. Pets must be 1.5 plus years old and spayed or neutered. Breeds not allowed are Bullmastiff, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrid, German Shepherd, Akita, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, and Stafford-shire Terrier. Refundable pet deposit of $250.00 per pet and renters insurance required. Pet restrictions and deposit do not apply to service animals. No smoking allowed inside home. For more information, to schedule a showing or submit an application please visit our website at http://www.arizonamanagement.com/phoenix-homes-for-rent or contact us at 623-738-4834.

(RLNE2405690)