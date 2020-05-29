2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully upgraded home in the highly sought after N. Phoenix gated community of Sonoran Foothills. Freshly painted interior, this popular Toll Brothers home has an open-air atrium accessible from dining & family room. Upgraded gourmet kitchen has hi-end Jenn Air SS appliance incl. double oven, built-in fridge & gas cooktop. Gas fire place in the family room plus a den/home office on the 1st floor. You'll love the large master bed and master bath, across from a Juliet balcony. Secondary bedrooms share Jack N Jill bath, HUGE bonus room on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the sparkling pool, spa & large waterfall feature. Community has year 'round activities, pool, parks, basketball, volleyball, tennis. Near hiking & biking trails. Easy access WEST to I-17, Dove Valley Rd goes east to Cave Creek Rd.