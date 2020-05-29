All apartments in Phoenix
2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:02 AM

2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail

2018 West Whisper Rock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2018 West Whisper Rock Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully upgraded home in the highly sought after N. Phoenix gated community of Sonoran Foothills. Freshly painted interior, this popular Toll Brothers home has an open-air atrium accessible from dining & family room. Upgraded gourmet kitchen has hi-end Jenn Air SS appliance incl. double oven, built-in fridge & gas cooktop. Gas fire place in the family room plus a den/home office on the 1st floor. You'll love the large master bed and master bath, across from a Juliet balcony. Secondary bedrooms share Jack N Jill bath, HUGE bonus room on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the sparkling pool, spa & large waterfall feature. Community has year 'round activities, pool, parks, basketball, volleyball, tennis. Near hiking & biking trails. Easy access WEST to I-17, Dove Valley Rd goes east to Cave Creek Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail have any available units?
2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail have?
Some of 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail offers parking.
Does 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail has a pool.
Does 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail have accessible units?
No, 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail has units with dishwashers.
