2018 W WHISPER ROCK Trail

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded home in the highly sought after N. Phoenix gated community of Sonoran Foothills. Freshly painted interior, this popular Toll Brothers home has an open-air atrium accessible from dining & family room. Upgraded gourmet kitchen has hi-end Jenn Air SS appliance incl. double oven, built-in fridge & gas cooktop. Gas fire place in the family room plus a den/home office on the 1st floor. You'll love the large master bed and master bath, across from a Juliet balcony. Secondary bedrooms share Jack N Jill bath, HUGE bonus room on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the sparkling pool, spa & large waterfall feature. Community has year 'round activities, pool, parks, basketball, volleyball, tennis. Near hiking & biking trails. Easy access WEST to I-17, Dove Valley Rd goes east to Cave Creek Rd.