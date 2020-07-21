2015 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool basketball court tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

STUNNING BRAND NEW HOME on a HUGE CORNER LOT with custom tile throughout, garment kitchen with quartz counter-tops, huge master-suite & bathroom with a backyard to DIE for and the community,WOW! Amazing Tree-lined streets, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks and a 5,500 sf recreation center with resort style pool an kiddie pool, shaded Ramada's, parks, gathering areas, tennis courts and basketball. Close to I-10, 101 and 303. Walking distance to restaurants, movies, entertainment, shopping and more.