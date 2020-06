Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A must see! Charming 2 bed/1 bath home in Fairview Place Historic District. Not your regular rental. This home feels great, clean, beautiful, and spacious. Extensive upgrades throughout. Newly painted interior and exterior. Washer and Dryer included. Your dog is more than welcome! His doggy door has already been installed! Downtown Phoenix is thriving and you will be just minutes from new restaurants, coffee shops and fun!