2009 E FAWN Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful setting! Gated community close to downtown Phoenix! Community pool and spa too. 3 large bedrooms, 2 fun baths. Master split from other bedrooms. Large gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and nice appliances including a refrigerator for the tenants use. Kitchen opens to a spacious great room with stacked stone fireplace. Beautiful slate tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Large South backyard with covered patio and incredible mountain views. HOA maintains the front yard landscaping, tenant maintains the back. 2 car garage with built in cabinets. One is ready for a new tenant. Soft Water system does *not* work. landlord may accept a small dog, **no cats** sliding glass door sticks and will be fixed.