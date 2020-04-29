All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2009 E FAWN Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:07 AM

2009 E FAWN Drive

2009 East Fawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2009 East Fawn Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful setting! Gated community close to downtown Phoenix! Community pool and spa too. 3 large bedrooms, 2 fun baths. Master split from other bedrooms. Large gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and nice appliances including a refrigerator for the tenants use. Kitchen opens to a spacious great room with stacked stone fireplace. Beautiful slate tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Large South backyard with covered patio and incredible mountain views. HOA maintains the front yard landscaping, tenant maintains the back. 2 car garage with built in cabinets. One is ready for a new tenant. Soft Water system does *not* work. landlord may accept a small dog, **no cats** sliding glass door sticks and will be fixed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 E FAWN Drive have any available units?
2009 E FAWN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 E FAWN Drive have?
Some of 2009 E FAWN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 E FAWN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2009 E FAWN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 E FAWN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 E FAWN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2009 E FAWN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2009 E FAWN Drive offers parking.
Does 2009 E FAWN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 E FAWN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 E FAWN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2009 E FAWN Drive has a pool.
Does 2009 E FAWN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2009 E FAWN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 E FAWN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 E FAWN Drive has units with dishwashers.
