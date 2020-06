20043 N 33RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING COTTAGE * SHARP, SMOKE FREE HOME * 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE * GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH COMMUNITY PARK * THIS LOVELY COTTAGE HAS CHARM AND FEATURES FRONT PORCH AND COVERED PATIO * BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS LANDSCAPED YARD WITH NATIVE LANDSCAPING IN THE FRONT AND GRASS, MATURE TREES & SHRUBS IN THE BACK * CHARMING STONE TRIMMED EXTERIOR * UPDATED STOVE, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE * GAS COOKING * REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED * HARDWOOD CABINETS * 2 TONE PAINT * CHISEL EDGE TILE * NEUTRAL CARPET * VAULTED CEILINGS * PLANT SHELVES * GREAT LOCATION * FAST MULTI-FREEWAY ACCESS * ONLY 2 MINUTES TO COSTCO * DON'T MISS THIS ONE * SEE IT TODAY!