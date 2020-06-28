20041 N 21ST Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This former model home is incredible 2 story home that sits nestled on a corner lot in the amazing city of Phoenix! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, soaring vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light and an open floor concept. The island kitchen boasts granite countertops, walk in Pantry SS/black appliances, warm wood cabinetry, dual sinks, tiled backsplash and pull out shelves in island cabinets. Complete bathroom downstairs with walk in tile shower and upgraded vanity. A beautiful den with display shelves and cabinets and a nice seating space. A well-built study area and 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs offer plenty of room for your complete bedroom sets. Huge master bedroom has a garden style soaking tub and large walk in shower and a nice walk in closet.