Phoenix, AZ
20041 N 21ST Place
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:11 AM

20041 N 21ST Place

20041 North 21st Place · No Longer Available
Location

20041 North 21st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This former model home is incredible 2 story home that sits nestled on a corner lot in the amazing city of Phoenix! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, soaring vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light and an open floor concept. The island kitchen boasts granite countertops, walk in Pantry SS/black appliances, warm wood cabinetry, dual sinks, tiled backsplash and pull out shelves in island cabinets. Complete bathroom downstairs with walk in tile shower and upgraded vanity. A beautiful den with display shelves and cabinets and a nice seating space. A well-built study area and 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs offer plenty of room for your complete bedroom sets. Huge master bedroom has a garden style soaking tub and large walk in shower and a nice walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20041 N 21ST Place have any available units?
20041 N 21ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20041 N 21ST Place have?
Some of 20041 N 21ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20041 N 21ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
20041 N 21ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20041 N 21ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 20041 N 21ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20041 N 21ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 20041 N 21ST Place offers parking.
Does 20041 N 21ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20041 N 21ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20041 N 21ST Place have a pool?
No, 20041 N 21ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 20041 N 21ST Place have accessible units?
No, 20041 N 21ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20041 N 21ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20041 N 21ST Place has units with dishwashers.
