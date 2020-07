Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

VERY NICE NORTH PHOENIX HOME AVAILABLE MID-AUGUST! FEATURES 3BED/2BATH, ADDITIONAL ROOM FOR OFFICE, VAULTEDCEILINGS, NEUTRAL PAINT, TILE & CARPET WITH BLINDS THROUGHOUT! ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! LARGE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO AND 2 CAR GARAGE! PETS WELCOME, TYPE/SIZE LESSOR MUST APPROVE- GREAT LOCATIONNEAR PLENTY OF SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, AND THE 101 FREEWAY, COME LEASE THIS HOME TODAY!