19826 North 46th Drive.

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3BD.2BA HOME FOR RENT IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, CUL DE SAC, LOW TRAFFIC ***THIS HOME HAS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AN EAT IN KITCHEN AND COZY LIVING ROOM. MINI BLINDS, WOOD FLOORING, TILE AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. LARGE BACKYARD, LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACK. COMMUNITY POOL ACCESS, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, MAJOR FREEWAYS,SHOPPING CENTERS, AND RESTAURANTS.
Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.