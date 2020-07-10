19826 North 46th Drive.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 3BD.2BA HOME FOR RENT IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, CUL DE SAC, LOW TRAFFIC ***THIS HOME HAS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AN EAT IN KITCHEN AND COZY LIVING ROOM. MINI BLINDS, WOOD FLOORING, TILE AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. LARGE BACKYARD, LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACK. COMMUNITY POOL ACCESS, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, MAJOR FREEWAYS,SHOPPING CENTERS, AND RESTAURANTS.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

