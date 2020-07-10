All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
19826 North 46th Drive.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19826 North 46th Drive

19826 North 46th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19826 North 46th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3BD.2BA HOME FOR RENT IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, CUL DE SAC, LOW TRAFFIC ***THIS HOME HAS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AN EAT IN KITCHEN AND COZY LIVING ROOM. MINI BLINDS, WOOD FLOORING, TILE AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. LARGE BACKYARD, LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACK. COMMUNITY POOL ACCESS, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, MAJOR FREEWAYS,SHOPPING CENTERS, AND RESTAURANTS.

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

