Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

19824 N 34th Plaza

19824 North 34th Place · No Longer Available
Location

19824 North 34th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great two-story home located on a cul-de-sac. Spacious formal living room with vaulted ceilings. Family room opens to the eat-in kitchen featuring oak cabinets, white appliances, a breakfast bar, pantry, recessed lighting, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and bathroom en suite with double vanities and a shower. Loft upstairs provides extra space for office/play/entertainment area, etc. Ceramic tile, carpet, and ceiling fans throughout. Arcadia door leads to the nicely landscaped backyard offering a covered patio, and grassy area. Washer/Dryer and landscape maintenance included! Two car garage with built-in shelving for extra storage. Small dogs welcome! Conveniently located just minutes to the 101 freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Paradise Valley Unified School District. Pricing $1725 + Tax + Service Fees. When texting, please provide the address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19824 N 34th Plaza have any available units?
19824 N 34th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19824 N 34th Plaza have?
Some of 19824 N 34th Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19824 N 34th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
19824 N 34th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19824 N 34th Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 19824 N 34th Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19824 N 34th Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 19824 N 34th Plaza offers parking.
Does 19824 N 34th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19824 N 34th Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19824 N 34th Plaza have a pool?
No, 19824 N 34th Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 19824 N 34th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 19824 N 34th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 19824 N 34th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 19824 N 34th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

