19824 N 34th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great two-story home located on a cul-de-sac. Spacious formal living room with vaulted ceilings. Family room opens to the eat-in kitchen featuring oak cabinets, white appliances, a breakfast bar, pantry, recessed lighting, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and bathroom en suite with double vanities and a shower. Loft upstairs provides extra space for office/play/entertainment area, etc. Ceramic tile, carpet, and ceiling fans throughout. Arcadia door leads to the nicely landscaped backyard offering a covered patio, and grassy area. Washer/Dryer and landscape maintenance included! Two car garage with built-in shelving for extra storage. Small dogs welcome! Conveniently located just minutes to the 101 freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Paradise Valley Unified School District. Pricing $1725 + Tax + Service Fees. When texting, please provide the address.