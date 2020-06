Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

3BR/2BA pet friendly single family home. Garage and landscaping included.



The pictures speak for themselves....Easy access to the 101, Desert Ridge, & all the N. Phoenix amenities.



Pavers on the patio, enjoy either the built in grill, or adobe chimney; all the while relaxing looking over a beautiful lawn.



$1450/mo + deposits.

480-264-7193

www.PMIeastvalley.com