All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 19805 N 45TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
19805 N 45TH Avenue
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

19805 N 45TH Avenue

19805 North 45th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19805 North 45th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Overland Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Lifestyle is Included with this Mountain View, fully remodeled, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath open floorpan home in North Glendale. Remodel includes, new flooring, paint, stainless appliances, vanity and more. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator all included. The Master Bath has also been completely remodeled and features stand alone Vanities with storage cabinet and walk in Master Closet. SPA hook up (NO SPA) is available if Tenant wants to install SPA & GFI. RV Gate, Large Storage Shed, Garage Work Bench and Water Softener. Only 1 neighbor, home sides to a natural wash. Walking to Mountain Shadows Elementary School. Location Location Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19805 N 45TH Avenue have any available units?
19805 N 45TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19805 N 45TH Avenue have?
Some of 19805 N 45TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19805 N 45TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19805 N 45TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19805 N 45TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19805 N 45TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19805 N 45TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19805 N 45TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 19805 N 45TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19805 N 45TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19805 N 45TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 19805 N 45TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19805 N 45TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19805 N 45TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19805 N 45TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19805 N 45TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College