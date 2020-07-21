19805 N 45TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Lifestyle is Included with this Mountain View, fully remodeled, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath open floorpan home in North Glendale. Remodel includes, new flooring, paint, stainless appliances, vanity and more. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator all included. The Master Bath has also been completely remodeled and features stand alone Vanities with storage cabinet and walk in Master Closet. SPA hook up (NO SPA) is available if Tenant wants to install SPA & GFI. RV Gate, Large Storage Shed, Garage Work Bench and Water Softener. Only 1 neighbor, home sides to a natural wash. Walking to Mountain Shadows Elementary School. Location Location Location.