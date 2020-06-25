19802 N 48TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

This fantastic 3 bedroom home 2.5 bath home is nestled on a cul-de-sac street and features a great room open floor plan with plank tile flooring and stone fireplace. This beautiful home has been updated with freshly painted white cabinets, plank tile flooring, carpet upstairs, fresh paint and toilets replaced in 2019. The open kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters and an eat in kitchen. Large master with a walk in master closet. Nicely landscaped backyard and a front courtyard. All within one block of the community pool. Owner is a licensed agent in the state of AZ - Listing agent is not the Owner. This is a non smoking home.