19802 N 48TH Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

19802 N 48TH Lane

19802 North 48th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19802 North 48th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
This fantastic 3 bedroom home 2.5 bath home is nestled on a cul-de-sac street and features a great room open floor plan with plank tile flooring and stone fireplace. This beautiful home has been updated with freshly painted white cabinets, plank tile flooring, carpet upstairs, fresh paint and toilets replaced in 2019. The open kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters and an eat in kitchen. Large master with a walk in master closet. Nicely landscaped backyard and a front courtyard. All within one block of the community pool. Owner is a licensed agent in the state of AZ - Listing agent is not the Owner. This is a non smoking home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19802 N 48TH Lane have any available units?
19802 N 48TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19802 N 48TH Lane have?
Some of 19802 N 48TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19802 N 48TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19802 N 48TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19802 N 48TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19802 N 48TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19802 N 48TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19802 N 48TH Lane offers parking.
Does 19802 N 48TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19802 N 48TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19802 N 48TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19802 N 48TH Lane has a pool.
Does 19802 N 48TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 19802 N 48TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19802 N 48TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19802 N 48TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
