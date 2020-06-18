All apartments in Phoenix
19801 North 15th Drive
19801 North 15th Drive

19801 North 15th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19801 North 15th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Neutral colors throughout and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Does not come with a refrigerator.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19801 North 15th Drive have any available units?
19801 North 15th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 19801 North 15th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19801 North 15th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19801 North 15th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19801 North 15th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19801 North 15th Drive offer parking?
No, 19801 North 15th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19801 North 15th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19801 North 15th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19801 North 15th Drive have a pool?
No, 19801 North 15th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19801 North 15th Drive have accessible units?
No, 19801 North 15th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19801 North 15th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19801 North 15th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19801 North 15th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19801 North 15th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

