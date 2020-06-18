19801 North 15th Drive

Amenities

pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering 1-month free!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Neutral colors throughout and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Does not come with a refrigerator.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.