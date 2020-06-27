1957 W BUSONI Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bdrm/2.5 bath/2 car gar + loft area - like new in wonderfully landscaped gated comm'y. Open & bright w/wood-look tile floors thru-out 1st floor & plush carpet up the stairs & 2nd floor. Rich wood cabinets, island kit w/brkfst area & stainless steel appliances. Large master bdrm has walk-in shower & walk-in closet, 2nd bdrm has en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors on the over-sized patio, community pool/spa less than 500' away, playground, basketball court & lots of green space. This little piece of heaven has easy access to I17 & nearby shopping from Walmart & Kohl's around the corner to loads of shopping & restaurants in the 7th St & Bell Rd area. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included. Don't miss this one. Avail Aug 31. (Owner/Agent, Pets subject to owner approval)