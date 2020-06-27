All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
1957 W BUSONI Place
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

1957 W BUSONI Place

1957 West Busoni Place · No Longer Available
Location

1957 West Busoni Place, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bdrm/2.5 bath/2 car gar + loft area - like new in wonderfully landscaped gated comm'y. Open & bright w/wood-look tile floors thru-out 1st floor & plush carpet up the stairs & 2nd floor. Rich wood cabinets, island kit w/brkfst area & stainless steel appliances. Large master bdrm has walk-in shower & walk-in closet, 2nd bdrm has en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors on the over-sized patio, community pool/spa less than 500' away, playground, basketball court & lots of green space. This little piece of heaven has easy access to I17 & nearby shopping from Walmart & Kohl's around the corner to loads of shopping & restaurants in the 7th St & Bell Rd area. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included. Don't miss this one. Avail Aug 31. (Owner/Agent, Pets subject to owner approval)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 W BUSONI Place have any available units?
1957 W BUSONI Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1957 W BUSONI Place have?
Some of 1957 W BUSONI Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 W BUSONI Place currently offering any rent specials?
1957 W BUSONI Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 W BUSONI Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1957 W BUSONI Place is pet friendly.
Does 1957 W BUSONI Place offer parking?
Yes, 1957 W BUSONI Place offers parking.
Does 1957 W BUSONI Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1957 W BUSONI Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 W BUSONI Place have a pool?
Yes, 1957 W BUSONI Place has a pool.
Does 1957 W BUSONI Place have accessible units?
No, 1957 W BUSONI Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 W BUSONI Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1957 W BUSONI Place has units with dishwashers.
