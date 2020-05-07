19436 N 50th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available 05/28/20 Gorgeous home with crystal clear pool now ready for you to call home! This home boasts great curb appeal and comes with tons of upgrades, including vaulted ceilings, warm two-tone paint, ceramic tile, cozy wood-burning fireplace and attached two-car garage. The living room opens up to the backyard via french doors, leading you to the flagstone covered patio, beautifully designed backyard with plenty of green grass and the beautiful Shasta swimming pool. Regular pool service included in the monthly rent. Come view today! $49 application fee per adult. 2.2% city rental tax. 1.7% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying. You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you! Mynd Property Management. Equal Opportunity Housing - Fast Online Application - Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service



(RLNE5796427)