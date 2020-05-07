All apartments in Phoenix
19436 N 50th Ave
19436 N 50th Ave

19436 North 50th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19436 North 50th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available 05/28/20 Gorgeous home with crystal clear pool now ready for you to call home! This home boasts great curb appeal and comes with tons of upgrades, including vaulted ceilings, warm two-tone paint, ceramic tile, cozy wood-burning fireplace and attached two-car garage. The living room opens up to the backyard via french doors, leading you to the flagstone covered patio, beautifully designed backyard with plenty of green grass and the beautiful Shasta swimming pool. Regular pool service included in the monthly rent. Come view today! $49 application fee per adult. 2.2% city rental tax. 1.7% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying. You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you! Mynd Property Management. Equal Opportunity Housing - Fast Online Application - Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

(RLNE5796427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19436 N 50th Ave have any available units?
19436 N 50th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19436 N 50th Ave have?
Some of 19436 N 50th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19436 N 50th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19436 N 50th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19436 N 50th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19436 N 50th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19436 N 50th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19436 N 50th Ave offers parking.
Does 19436 N 50th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19436 N 50th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19436 N 50th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 19436 N 50th Ave has a pool.
Does 19436 N 50th Ave have accessible units?
No, 19436 N 50th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19436 N 50th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19436 N 50th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

