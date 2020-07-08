1939 W MULBERRY Drive

Amenities

Central Phoenix Single Family Remodeled Historic Bungalow! Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom, Centrally Located near the Encanto Historic District, close to shopping, restaurants, freeways and jobs. Tile flooring throughout except for Carpet in the two bedrooms. State of the Art Kitchen with Cherry Wood Cabinets and Slab Granite Counter Tops, Kitchen Island with Large Granite Counter Top, Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer Dual Pane Windows, Updated Bathroom Fixtures, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans throughout, Indoor Laundry, Covered Parking, French Doors to Backyard Patio & a Large Private Backyard with a Secure Storage Shed. Lessor prefers a long term lease of 2 years or greater. Non Smoking Lease, Rental Tax is 2.3%, No Smoking allowed in house. This is a Very Clean House!