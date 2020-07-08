All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1939 W MULBERRY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1939 W MULBERRY Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

1939 W MULBERRY Drive

1939 West Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1939 West Mulberry Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Westwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Central Phoenix Single Family Remodeled Historic Bungalow! Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom, Centrally Located near the Encanto Historic District, close to shopping, restaurants, freeways and jobs. Tile flooring throughout except for Carpet in the two bedrooms. State of the Art Kitchen with Cherry Wood Cabinets and Slab Granite Counter Tops, Kitchen Island with Large Granite Counter Top, Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer Dual Pane Windows, Updated Bathroom Fixtures, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans throughout, Indoor Laundry, Covered Parking, French Doors to Backyard Patio & a Large Private Backyard with a Secure Storage Shed. Lessor prefers a long term lease of 2 years or greater. Non Smoking Lease, Rental Tax is 2.3%, No Smoking allowed in house. This is a Very Clean House!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 W MULBERRY Drive have any available units?
1939 W MULBERRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 W MULBERRY Drive have?
Some of 1939 W MULBERRY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 W MULBERRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1939 W MULBERRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 W MULBERRY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1939 W MULBERRY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1939 W MULBERRY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1939 W MULBERRY Drive offers parking.
Does 1939 W MULBERRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 W MULBERRY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 W MULBERRY Drive have a pool?
No, 1939 W MULBERRY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1939 W MULBERRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1939 W MULBERRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 W MULBERRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 W MULBERRY Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College