Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1935 W. Faria Ln.

1935 West Faria Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1935 West Faria Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77713aa09d ----
Single family Tuscan style home with 3 beds 2.5 baths and 1665 square feet of living space in the highly sough after Northgate community. Gated community with pools, ramadas, BBQ grills, green belt, walk/bike paths, lighted basketball court, and two large playgrounds. All kitchen appliances are included, as well as, washer/dryer. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Front yard landscaping included. Small pets OK with owner approval. $300 deposit
Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent. Tenant pays all utilities. No gas. Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Pets OK with prior approval from owner and $300 non-refundable pet fee (no aggressive breeds). $50 application fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 W. Faria Ln. have any available units?
1935 W. Faria Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 W. Faria Ln. have?
Some of 1935 W. Faria Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 W. Faria Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1935 W. Faria Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 W. Faria Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1935 W. Faria Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1935 W. Faria Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1935 W. Faria Ln. offers parking.
Does 1935 W. Faria Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1935 W. Faria Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 W. Faria Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 1935 W. Faria Ln. has a pool.
Does 1935 W. Faria Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1935 W. Faria Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 W. Faria Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 W. Faria Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

