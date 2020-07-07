1935 W. Faria Ln.

Amenities

Single family Tuscan style home with 3 beds 2.5 baths and 1665 square feet of living space in the highly sough after Northgate community. Gated community with pools, ramadas, BBQ grills, green belt, walk/bike paths, lighted basketball court, and two large playgrounds. All kitchen appliances are included, as well as, washer/dryer. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Front yard landscaping included. Small pets OK with owner approval. $300 deposit

Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent. Tenant pays all utilities. No gas. Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Pets OK with prior approval from owner and $300 non-refundable pet fee (no aggressive breeds). $50 application fee per adult