Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***ONE FREE MONTH'S RENT...with 2 Year Lease!!***BE THE FIRST!!.. to live in this newly and totally remodeled 1600 sq ft home.New laminate floors, paint, fans, bathrooms, stainless steel appliances. Everything done with nice taste in an easy maintainable space.Nice blocked in sizable back yard for BBQs, kids and pets. Storage shed included.***THIS IS A 2 YEAR LEASE***