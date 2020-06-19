All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1929 E HAZELWOOD Street
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

1929 E HAZELWOOD Street

1929 East Hazelwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1929 East Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
GREAT 3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH PRIVATE NEWLY PEBBLETEC REFINISHED POOL*THIS HOME SHOWS EXTREMELY WELL*UPDATED 18'' TILE FLOORING IN ALL ROOMS EXCEPT THE BEDROOMS THAT HAVE N TAUPE COLOR CARPETING*KITCHEN HAS TILE COUNTER TOPS AND A REFRIGERATOR*LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER*NICE SIZE COVERED PATIO*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR THE BILTMORE*POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED*OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street have any available units?
1929 E HAZELWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street have?
Some of 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1929 E HAZELWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street offer parking?
No, 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street does not offer parking.
Does 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street have a pool?
Yes, 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street has a pool.
Does 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 E HAZELWOOD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College