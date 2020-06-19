1929 E HAZELWOOD Street

GREAT 3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH PRIVATE NEWLY PEBBLETEC REFINISHED POOL*THIS HOME SHOWS EXTREMELY WELL*UPDATED 18'' TILE FLOORING IN ALL ROOMS EXCEPT THE BEDROOMS THAT HAVE N TAUPE COLOR CARPETING*KITCHEN HAS TILE COUNTER TOPS AND A REFRIGERATOR*LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER*NICE SIZE COVERED PATIO*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR THE BILTMORE*POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED*OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
