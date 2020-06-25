1928 West Tuckey Lane

Amenities
Why just Rent when you can OWN!!! NO bank qualifying! Bad Credit OK! Your Job is your credit!!! This beautiful home is available for $3,900 Down with $1515 monthly. This beautiful 4 bedroom Family Home is a great starter home in the central/north Phoenix area with a fenced back yard with extra storage space. No HOA. It is move in ready. Very close to restaurants, stores, local grocery stores and for all of you college students GCU (Grand Canyon University) is close by! Quick Hwy Access!
Drive by the Home Today and Call or text today for application and more information.
DRIVE BY TODAY!!
Details:
Centural A/C
4b/ 2ba Family Home
Fenced Yard
Huge lot
Extra storage space
Extended driveway
Close to Local Stores
Near GCU
Drive by the Home Today and Call or text today for application and more information.
DRIVE BY TODAY or APPLY!