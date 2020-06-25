All apartments in Phoenix
Location

1928 West Tuckey Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Why just Rent when you can OWN!!! NO bank qualifying! Bad Credit OK! Your Job is your credit!!! This beautiful home is available for $3,900 Down with $1515 monthly. This beautiful 4 bedroom Family Home is a great starter home in the central/north Phoenix area with a fenced back yard with extra storage space. No HOA. It is move in ready. Very close to restaurants, stores, local grocery stores and for all of you college students GCU (Grand Canyon University) is close by! Quick Hwy Access!

Drive by the Home Today and Call or text today for application and more information.

DRIVE BY TODAY!!

Details:

Centural A/C
4b/ 2ba Family Home
Fenced Yard
Huge lot
Extra storage space
Extended driveway
Close to Local Stores
Near GCU

Drive by the Home Today and Call or text today for application and more information.

DRIVE BY TODAY or APPLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 West Tuckey Lane have any available units?
1928 West Tuckey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 West Tuckey Lane have?
Some of 1928 West Tuckey Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 West Tuckey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1928 West Tuckey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 West Tuckey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1928 West Tuckey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1928 West Tuckey Lane offer parking?
No, 1928 West Tuckey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1928 West Tuckey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 West Tuckey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 West Tuckey Lane have a pool?
No, 1928 West Tuckey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1928 West Tuckey Lane have accessible units?
No, 1928 West Tuckey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 West Tuckey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 West Tuckey Lane has units with dishwashers.
