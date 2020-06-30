1920 S 82nd Dr.

Amenities
Fantastic Kitchen! - Make yourself at home in this beautifully upgraded Phoenix charmer at a great price! The kitchen has been completely upgraded with a beautiful island, backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large pantry and range hood! Sliding door opens up into the well maintained backyard with covered patio. 3 Beds/2 Bathrooms, 1346 SQFT. Hurry, this is a steal!
***NO DISHWASHER, WASHER & DRYER ARE "AS IS"***
***Property will be managed by private landlord.***
Deposit and Fee Structure:
One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1350
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195
Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1350
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
No pets please
Upon approved application the $1350 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.
