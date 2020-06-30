All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1920 S 82nd Dr.
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1920 S 82nd Dr.

1920 South 82nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1920 South 82nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic Kitchen! - Make yourself at home in this beautifully upgraded Phoenix charmer at a great price! The kitchen has been completely upgraded with a beautiful island, backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large pantry and range hood! Sliding door opens up into the well maintained backyard with covered patio. 3 Beds/2 Bathrooms, 1346 SQFT. Hurry, this is a steal!

***NO DISHWASHER, WASHER & DRYER ARE "AS IS"***
***Property will be managed by private landlord.***

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1350
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1350
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
No pets please

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1350 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5463647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 S 82nd Dr. have any available units?
1920 S 82nd Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 S 82nd Dr. have?
Some of 1920 S 82nd Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 S 82nd Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1920 S 82nd Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 S 82nd Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1920 S 82nd Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1920 S 82nd Dr. offer parking?
No, 1920 S 82nd Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1920 S 82nd Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 S 82nd Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 S 82nd Dr. have a pool?
No, 1920 S 82nd Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1920 S 82nd Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1920 S 82nd Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 S 82nd Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 S 82nd Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

