Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

1919 E Hartford Ave

1919 East Hartford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1919 East Hartford Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded in the private gated community of Desert Wind Estates. Prime lot situated adjacent to the community park, picnic area and playground. Community heated swimming pool and spa. Home features upgraded maple cabinets, granite counters with kitchen island, SS appliances, gas stove, tile flooring in kitchen and baths.Built in cabinets in laundry room and garage with epoxy floors. Gas fireplace, upstairs loft area and ceiling fans throughout. Upgraded with new carpet in select rooms. Private backyard with covered patio and wonderful landscaping. Desired Phoenix location close to shopping, restaurants, schools and freeways. No cats! Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Refrigerator to be supplied upon request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 E Hartford Ave have any available units?
1919 E Hartford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 E Hartford Ave have?
Some of 1919 E Hartford Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 E Hartford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1919 E Hartford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 E Hartford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1919 E Hartford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1919 E Hartford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1919 E Hartford Ave offers parking.
Does 1919 E Hartford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 E Hartford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 E Hartford Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1919 E Hartford Ave has a pool.
Does 1919 E Hartford Ave have accessible units?
No, 1919 E Hartford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 E Hartford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 E Hartford Ave has units with dishwashers.
