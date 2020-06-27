1919 E Hartford Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Highly upgraded in the private gated community of Desert Wind Estates. Prime lot situated adjacent to the community park, picnic area and playground. Community heated swimming pool and spa. Home features upgraded maple cabinets, granite counters with kitchen island, SS appliances, gas stove, tile flooring in kitchen and baths.Built in cabinets in laundry room and garage with epoxy floors. Gas fireplace, upstairs loft area and ceiling fans throughout. Upgraded with new carpet in select rooms. Private backyard with covered patio and wonderful landscaping. Desired Phoenix location close to shopping, restaurants, schools and freeways. No cats! Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Refrigerator to be supplied upon request!