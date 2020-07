Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

LOCATION! 20th St. and Camelback just a block away from great shopping and dining, Wholefoods, Nordstrom Rack, Snooze, Inn & Out Burger and many more. MOVE IN READY!Enjoy a quiet, private street, in a community with lots of pride of ownership. Newly Solid Oak Hardwood Floors upstairs, New Shower/Bath with Subway Tile. Private, quiet patio. Community Pool included. Tenant to pay all Utilities, Landlord Pays HOA Fees.