1905 W Cambridge Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Heart of Central Phoenix! This Del Webb Custom Home is 3/2 mid-century classic home situated on an oversized lot in the quiet Encanto Estates Neighborhood. Directly adjacent to the Park and Golf Course. The home has been thoughtfully updated in order to keep the mid-century charm while enhancing its features. New wood plank porcelain tile throughout the house. New white hexagon tile in both bathrooms! New neutral Dunn Edwards interior paint! Exterior Paint updated in 2016! New modern contemporary ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room! Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and 2 Cedar Closets. 2 additional bedrooms - one with an entrance to the backyard space. Covered patio looking out to the full grass back yard. 2-Car attached garage with additional parking.