Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1905 W Cambridge Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1905 W Cambridge Avenue

1905 West Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1905 West Cambridge Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Heart of Central Phoenix! This Del Webb Custom Home is 3/2 mid-century classic home situated on an oversized lot in the quiet Encanto Estates Neighborhood. Directly adjacent to the Park and Golf Course. The home has been thoughtfully updated in order to keep the mid-century charm while enhancing its features. New wood plank porcelain tile throughout the house. New white hexagon tile in both bathrooms! New neutral Dunn Edwards interior paint! Exterior Paint updated in 2016! New modern contemporary ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room! Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and 2 Cedar Closets. 2 additional bedrooms - one with an entrance to the backyard space. Covered patio looking out to the full grass back yard. 2-Car attached garage with additional parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 W Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
1905 W Cambridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 W Cambridge Avenue have?
Some of 1905 W Cambridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 W Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1905 W Cambridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 W Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1905 W Cambridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1905 W Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1905 W Cambridge Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1905 W Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 W Cambridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 W Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 1905 W Cambridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1905 W Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1905 W Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 W Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 W Cambridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
