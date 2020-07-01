1903 E HARTFORD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Conveniently located North Phoenix lock and leave secured gated community. Updated home that you won't want to miss. New Wood floors upstairs. Corner gas fireplace in Living room, Kitchen is large with a center Island & pantry closet. Built in desk also in Kitchen. Master bedroom is good sized & Master bath includes a jetted tub, huge walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout. The garage has storage cabinets & epoxy floors. Half acre park with heated pool, spa, waterfall, picnic area and playground.