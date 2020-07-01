All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:41 AM

1903 E HARTFORD Avenue

1903 East Hartford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1903 East Hartford Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Conveniently located North Phoenix lock and leave secured gated community. Updated home that you won't want to miss. New Wood floors upstairs. Corner gas fireplace in Living room, Kitchen is large with a center Island & pantry closet. Built in desk also in Kitchen. Master bedroom is good sized & Master bath includes a jetted tub, huge walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout. The garage has storage cabinets & epoxy floors. Half acre park with heated pool, spa, waterfall, picnic area and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue have any available units?
1903 E HARTFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue have?
Some of 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1903 E HARTFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue has a pool.
Does 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 E HARTFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

