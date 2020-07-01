18903 N 43RD Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful home nestled in a Gated Community that features greenbelts, parks and community pool! This home is located on a perfect corner lot near the swimming pool! You will feel right at home the moment you step inside this open airy floor plan! Kitchen has upgraded granite counters, maple cabinets, island, black appliances! Downstairs has a nice built in desk area & easy care laminate flooring; Includes refrig, washer & dryer; All bedrooms upstairs; Master features a walk-in closet & double closet; Bedroom 2 and 3 have large Jack and Jill Bathroom! Inviting side yard finish in brick pavers & great for relaxing and BBQing! NO PETS NO SMOKING!!