Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18903 N 43RD Way
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

18903 N 43RD Way

18903 North 43rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

18903 North 43rd Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful home nestled in a Gated Community that features greenbelts, parks and community pool! This home is located on a perfect corner lot near the swimming pool! You will feel right at home the moment you step inside this open airy floor plan! Kitchen has upgraded granite counters, maple cabinets, island, black appliances! Downstairs has a nice built in desk area & easy care laminate flooring; Includes refrig, washer & dryer; All bedrooms upstairs; Master features a walk-in closet & double closet; Bedroom 2 and 3 have large Jack and Jill Bathroom! Inviting side yard finish in brick pavers & great for relaxing and BBQing! NO PETS NO SMOKING!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18903 N 43RD Way have any available units?
18903 N 43RD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18903 N 43RD Way have?
Some of 18903 N 43RD Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18903 N 43RD Way currently offering any rent specials?
18903 N 43RD Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18903 N 43RD Way pet-friendly?
No, 18903 N 43RD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18903 N 43RD Way offer parking?
Yes, 18903 N 43RD Way offers parking.
Does 18903 N 43RD Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18903 N 43RD Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18903 N 43RD Way have a pool?
Yes, 18903 N 43RD Way has a pool.
Does 18903 N 43RD Way have accessible units?
No, 18903 N 43RD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18903 N 43RD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18903 N 43RD Way has units with dishwashers.

