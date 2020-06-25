18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely townhome was just freshly painted in a warm, two-tone scheme and is now ready for you to call home! All carpet is also brand new, and the home boasts vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, dual masters for tons of added privacy, fireplace, private patio and a fantastic community! All appliances are included, including a full size washer and dryer upstairs.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.