Phoenix, AZ
18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6

18838 North 34th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18838 North 34th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely townhome was just freshly painted in a warm, two-tone scheme and is now ready for you to call home! All carpet is also brand new, and the home boasts vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, dual masters for tons of added privacy, fireplace, private patio and a fantastic community! All appliances are included, including a full size washer and dryer upstairs.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 have any available units?
18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 have?
Some of 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 offer parking?
No, 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 does not offer parking.
Does 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 have a pool?
Yes, 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 has a pool.
Does 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18838 N 34th Dr Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
