18832 North 15th Place
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

18832 North 15th Place

18832 North 15th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18832 North 15th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom North Phoenix Home - Check out the Charisma of this Home in the highly desirable North Phoenix area! 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms + 2 Car Garage in a Great location, close to freeways, hiking, shopping, dining. Newer flooring and paint throughout. Kitchen boast granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Super cute yard with pool, tons of grass and a covered patio to enjoy those cool summer nights!

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18832 North 15th Place have any available units?
18832 North 15th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18832 North 15th Place have?
Some of 18832 North 15th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18832 North 15th Place currently offering any rent specials?
18832 North 15th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18832 North 15th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18832 North 15th Place is pet friendly.
Does 18832 North 15th Place offer parking?
Yes, 18832 North 15th Place offers parking.
Does 18832 North 15th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18832 North 15th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18832 North 15th Place have a pool?
Yes, 18832 North 15th Place has a pool.
Does 18832 North 15th Place have accessible units?
No, 18832 North 15th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18832 North 15th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18832 North 15th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
