Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

18823 N. 44th Pl. Available 04/04/20 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN WITH HUGE GATED COURTYARD - AVAILABLE NOW. UPDATED PAINT AND CARPET. CORNER LOT WITH GATED COURTYARD AND REAR YARD. 2 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE/DEN AND BUILT IN WET BAR, 2 CAR GARAGE. LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE., SKYLIGHTS THROUGHOUT FOR NATURAL LIGHTING. LG DINING ROOM. OPEN KITCHEN WITH PLANT SHELVES AND BREAKFAST BAR. FRIDGE, STOVE, DISHWASHER INCL. VAULTED CEILINGS. SPLIT FLOORPLAN WITH FULL GUEST BATH. MASTER SUITE HAS SEPARATE EXIT TO BACKYARD/PATIO AND HUGE WALK IN CLOSET WITH SKYLIGHT. 3/4 MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS AND LARGE VANITY WITH WALK IN GLASS SHOWER AND SKYLIGHT IN BATHROOM. INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. COVERED PATIO WITH PRIVATE REAR AND SIDE YARD. CLOSE TO DESERT RIDGE, PV COMM COLLEGE AND 51/101 FWY ACCESS AS WELL AS HIKING/BIKING TRAILS, SHOPPING, DINING. SORRY NO PETS/ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES AND TAKES CARE OF LANDSCAPING. TENANT PAYS 2.3% CITY RENTAL TAX MONTHLY.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3592591)