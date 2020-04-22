18806 N 6th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Nice home on oversized corner lot in a desirable neighborhood * Conveniently located near 101 Loop and 10-15 minutes from Desert Ridge/Scottsdale area * BRAND NEW Paint, Carpet and Master Tub/Shower * Living room features vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace * Double doors lead into roomy master suite with full bath and walk in closet * Cute kitchen with track lighting leads into large family room * Formal dining off kitchen with bay window overlooking backyard * Comes with washer and dryer * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO * ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY