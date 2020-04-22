All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:46 PM

18806 N 6th Drive

18806 North 6th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18806 North 6th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Valley View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Nice home on oversized corner lot in a desirable neighborhood * Conveniently located near 101 Loop and 10-15 minutes from Desert Ridge/Scottsdale area * BRAND NEW Paint, Carpet and Master Tub/Shower * Living room features vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace * Double doors lead into roomy master suite with full bath and walk in closet * Cute kitchen with track lighting leads into large family room * Formal dining off kitchen with bay window overlooking backyard * Comes with washer and dryer * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO * ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18806 N 6th Drive have any available units?
18806 N 6th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18806 N 6th Drive have?
Some of 18806 N 6th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18806 N 6th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18806 N 6th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18806 N 6th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18806 N 6th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18806 N 6th Drive offer parking?
No, 18806 N 6th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18806 N 6th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18806 N 6th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18806 N 6th Drive have a pool?
No, 18806 N 6th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18806 N 6th Drive have accessible units?
No, 18806 N 6th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18806 N 6th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18806 N 6th Drive has units with dishwashers.
