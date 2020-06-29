18626 North 33rd Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park pool dogs allowed media room pet friendly

**MOVE IN SPECIAL** Move in before the first and receive $300.00 off your first months rent** Lovely bright spacious Town home in a great community with ample green space, beautiful community pool, walking paths, and pine trees. Less than a mile from the 17 and 101, Deer Valley Town Center, AMC movie theater, Target, Costco, Deer Valley recreation and dog park...superb location! Features an open kitchen concept with breakfast bar, large master bedroom and second bedroom, plenty of closet space, and a great private backyard patio among the pines with attached storage.



Contact Maria at 623.570.3817 to schedule a showing or for more information. Base rent doesn't include rental tax. Professionally managed by Atlas AZ www.realatlas.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.