18626 North 33rd Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 8:11 PM

18626 North 33rd Drive

Location

18626 North 33rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pool
dog park
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
**MOVE IN SPECIAL** Move in before the first and receive $300.00 off your first months rent** Lovely bright spacious Town home in a great community with ample green space, beautiful community pool, walking paths, and pine trees. Less than a mile from the 17 and 101, Deer Valley Town Center, AMC movie theater, Target, Costco, Deer Valley recreation and dog park...superb location! Features an open kitchen concept with breakfast bar, large master bedroom and second bedroom, plenty of closet space, and a great private backyard patio among the pines with attached storage.

Contact Maria at 623.570.3817 to schedule a showing or for more information. Base rent doesn't include rental tax. Professionally managed by Atlas AZ www.realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18626 North 33rd Drive have any available units?
18626 North 33rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18626 North 33rd Drive have?
Some of 18626 North 33rd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18626 North 33rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18626 North 33rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18626 North 33rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18626 North 33rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18626 North 33rd Drive offer parking?
No, 18626 North 33rd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18626 North 33rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18626 North 33rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18626 North 33rd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18626 North 33rd Drive has a pool.
Does 18626 North 33rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 18626 North 33rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18626 North 33rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18626 North 33rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

