18621 North 33rd Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon! Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Granville. Single story split floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Neutral paint. Master bathroom with tiled walk-in shower. Large lot, covered patio, two car garage.



Contact our leasing department today for more information.



The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



-$45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply - NO CATS



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.