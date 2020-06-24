All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18621 North 33rd Drive

18621 North 33rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18621 North 33rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Granville. Single story split floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Neutral paint. Master bathroom with tiled walk-in shower. Large lot, covered patio, two car garage.

Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

-$45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply - NO CATS

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18621 North 33rd Drive have any available units?
18621 North 33rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 18621 North 33rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18621 North 33rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18621 North 33rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18621 North 33rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18621 North 33rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18621 North 33rd Drive offers parking.
Does 18621 North 33rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18621 North 33rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18621 North 33rd Drive have a pool?
No, 18621 North 33rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18621 North 33rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 18621 North 33rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18621 North 33rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18621 North 33rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18621 North 33rd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18621 North 33rd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
