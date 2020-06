18619 N 35TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LIVE, LOVE, LEASE! (Projected move-in date to be April 19th, 2019) SPACIOUS 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN A GREAT LOCATION ACROSS THE STREET FROM PARADISE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE. VERY CLOSE TO THE SR51. KITCHEN FEATURES PLENTY OF CABINETS AND GAS RANGE, GREAT FLOORPLAN, OPEN FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. MASTER BED FEATURES A SITTING ROOM & HIS/HERS CLOSETS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. HOME IS CURRENTLY SET UP TO BE PAINTED AND CARPETED BEFORE NEW FAMILY MOVES IN. CALL FOR DETAILS.