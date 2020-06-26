18420 N. 48th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DESCRIPTION:

----------------------------------------

Nearest Cross Streets are Tatum Road and Bell Road

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 1,497



Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking

----------------------------------------

Beautiful single level Scottsdale home located in a gated community. This open floor plan home includes tile in high traffic areas and carpeting in living room and bedrooms. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen area and separate formal dining area, electric range, stove-top microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Desert landscaping with a covered patio in the backyard. This gated community includes a community pool; all of the fun with none of the work. Easy access to the 51 freeway and loop 101.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.