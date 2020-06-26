All apartments in Phoenix
18420 N. 48th Place
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:43 AM

18420 N. 48th Place

18420 N 48th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

18420 N 48th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DESCRIPTION:
----------------------------------------
Nearest Cross Streets are Tatum Road and Bell Road
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1,497

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking
----------------------------------------
Beautiful single level Scottsdale home located in a gated community. This open floor plan home includes tile in high traffic areas and carpeting in living room and bedrooms. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen area and separate formal dining area, electric range, stove-top microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Desert landscaping with a covered patio in the backyard. This gated community includes a community pool; all of the fun with none of the work. Easy access to the 51 freeway and loop 101.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18420 N. 48th Place have any available units?
18420 N. 48th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18420 N. 48th Place have?
Some of 18420 N. 48th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18420 N. 48th Place currently offering any rent specials?
18420 N. 48th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18420 N. 48th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18420 N. 48th Place is pet friendly.
Does 18420 N. 48th Place offer parking?
No, 18420 N. 48th Place does not offer parking.
Does 18420 N. 48th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18420 N. 48th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18420 N. 48th Place have a pool?
Yes, 18420 N. 48th Place has a pool.
Does 18420 N. 48th Place have accessible units?
No, 18420 N. 48th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18420 N. 48th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18420 N. 48th Place has units with dishwashers.
