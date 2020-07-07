1838 E MONTEREY Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

A Truly Unique Home That Leaves Guests With A Lasting WOW Factor. Imagine Coming Home To This Fully Remodeled Desert Charm. This Is Truly A Move-In Ready Home. This Home Has Been good Renovated To Suite Your Modern Taste. The Entire Layout Has Been Reconfigured, New Bathrooms, New Roof Installed, New Carport Added, New Water Heater, High Quality Dunn Edwards Paint Inside And Out, New Floors, Plumbing Upgrades, And So Much More. Aside From It's Modern Upgrades, This Home Allows You To Entertain Your Guest In Its Ample Backyard. The Home Is Close To A Walking Trail To Enjoy A Healthy Lifestyle. Centrally situated in Phoenix, AZ near SR-51, Phoenix Children's, fine dining restaurants such as Binkleys, trendy restaurants & shops!