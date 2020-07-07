All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:07 PM

1838 E MONTEREY Way

1838 E Monterey Way · No Longer Available
Location

1838 E Monterey Way, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
A Truly Unique Home That Leaves Guests With A Lasting WOW Factor. Imagine Coming Home To This Fully Remodeled Desert Charm. This Is Truly A Move-In Ready Home. This Home Has Been good Renovated To Suite Your Modern Taste. The Entire Layout Has Been Reconfigured, New Bathrooms, New Roof Installed, New Carport Added, New Water Heater, High Quality Dunn Edwards Paint Inside And Out, New Floors, Plumbing Upgrades, And So Much More. Aside From It's Modern Upgrades, This Home Allows You To Entertain Your Guest In Its Ample Backyard. The Home Is Close To A Walking Trail To Enjoy A Healthy Lifestyle. Centrally situated in Phoenix, AZ near SR-51, Phoenix Children's, fine dining restaurants such as Binkleys, trendy restaurants & shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 E MONTEREY Way have any available units?
1838 E MONTEREY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1838 E MONTEREY Way have?
Some of 1838 E MONTEREY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 E MONTEREY Way currently offering any rent specials?
1838 E MONTEREY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 E MONTEREY Way pet-friendly?
No, 1838 E MONTEREY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1838 E MONTEREY Way offer parking?
Yes, 1838 E MONTEREY Way offers parking.
Does 1838 E MONTEREY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1838 E MONTEREY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 E MONTEREY Way have a pool?
No, 1838 E MONTEREY Way does not have a pool.
Does 1838 E MONTEREY Way have accessible units?
No, 1838 E MONTEREY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 E MONTEREY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1838 E MONTEREY Way has units with dishwashers.

