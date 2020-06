Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS LOVELY UPDATED HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE AREAS IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE. THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS READY TO MOVE IN. ATTRACTIVE FLOORS, CARPET, DESIGNER WOOD WALLS AND UPDATED BATHS.CLOSE TO RT 51, SHOPPING AREAS AND SOME OF THE FINEST RESTAURANTS IN PHOENIX.DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!!!LANDSCAPING IN PROGRESS.