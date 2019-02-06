All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 17 2019

1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue

1837 East Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1837 East Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
20th ST & Highland. Fully Renovated, 4 bedroom + Den, 3 Bath, Attached Garage. Floor plan is a dual split master in 1953 SF. Upgraded finishes include tile throughout, custom kitchen and bath cabinetry, quartz countertops, ceiling fans in all rooms. Beautifully manicured landscaping by design with two distinct outdoor living spaces. Block wall with basket weave metal finish offers extra layer of privacy. The garage is oversized and includes custom cabinets. Owner flexible on lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue have any available units?
1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue have?
Some of 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 E MINNEZONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
