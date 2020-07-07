All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

1835 W Brookwood Ct

1835 West Brookwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1835 West Brookwood Court, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
1835 W Brookwood Ct - Property Id: 98764

Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home in Club West (Ahwatukee Foothills). This home is located in a beautiful neighborhood with many families and kids on the block. Extremely friendly neighbors to the right/left and across the street. Top schools in Kyrene School District and bus picks up right in front of the house. Upgraded Pebble tech Pool. Upgraded stainless steel appliances. Upgraded kitchen. Within walking distance from Club West Park and Golf Course. Beautiful mountain views from the front and back yard. Hiking and biking trails on South Mountains Desert Trial a few steps away. Pavers in backyard for outdoor firepit. RO Filtration System. Pool Service included.
Absolutely No Pets and No Smoking
Do not wait as this home will go fast!!
Please contact Jordan Colletti for showings
email Jordan Colletti@icloud.com
mobile (480) 280-5983
Standard month to month or 1 year lease available
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98764
Property Id 98764

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5443762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 W Brookwood Ct have any available units?
1835 W Brookwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 W Brookwood Ct have?
Some of 1835 W Brookwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 W Brookwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1835 W Brookwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 W Brookwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1835 W Brookwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1835 W Brookwood Ct offer parking?
No, 1835 W Brookwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1835 W Brookwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 W Brookwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 W Brookwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1835 W Brookwood Ct has a pool.
Does 1835 W Brookwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 1835 W Brookwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 W Brookwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 W Brookwood Ct has units with dishwashers.

