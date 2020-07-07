1835 West Brookwood Court, Phoenix, AZ 85045 Foothills Golf Club
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
1835 W Brookwood Ct - Property Id: 98764
Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home in Club West (Ahwatukee Foothills). This home is located in a beautiful neighborhood with many families and kids on the block. Extremely friendly neighbors to the right/left and across the street. Top schools in Kyrene School District and bus picks up right in front of the house. Upgraded Pebble tech Pool. Upgraded stainless steel appliances. Upgraded kitchen. Within walking distance from Club West Park and Golf Course. Beautiful mountain views from the front and back yard. Hiking and biking trails on South Mountains Desert Trial a few steps away. Pavers in backyard for outdoor firepit. RO Filtration System. Pool Service included. Absolutely No Pets and No Smoking Do not wait as this home will go fast!! Please contact Jordan Colletti for showings email Jordan Colletti@icloud.com mobile (480) 280-5983 Standard month to month or 1 year lease available Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98764 Property Id 98764
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5443762)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
