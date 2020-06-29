18314 N 65TH Way N

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool putting green hot tub

Brand NEW home in in exclusive, gated community of Paradise Ridge. Just south of 101 and minutes to Mayo, Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter. Fabulous utilization of space in the 4bed, 3bed, floor plan w/open great room and 1 bed/bath down. Master has his/hers closets! 10ft ceilings and 8ft doors make this home feel larger than it is. Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, gourmet stainless appliances - gas cooktop, tile throughout downstairs. Low maintenance backyard. In walking distance from sparkling community pool & spa, putting green and tot lot/park for family fun.