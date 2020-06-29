All apartments in Phoenix
18314 N 65TH Way N

18314 N 65th Way · No Longer Available
Location

18314 N 65th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
putting green
hot tub
Brand NEW home in in exclusive, gated community of Paradise Ridge. Just south of 101 and minutes to Mayo, Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter. Fabulous utilization of space in the 4bed, 3bed, floor plan w/open great room and 1 bed/bath down. Master has his/hers closets! 10ft ceilings and 8ft doors make this home feel larger than it is. Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, gourmet stainless appliances - gas cooktop, tile throughout downstairs. Low maintenance backyard. In walking distance from sparkling community pool & spa, putting green and tot lot/park for family fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18314 N 65TH Way N have any available units?
18314 N 65TH Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18314 N 65TH Way N have?
Some of 18314 N 65TH Way N's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18314 N 65TH Way N currently offering any rent specials?
18314 N 65TH Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18314 N 65TH Way N pet-friendly?
No, 18314 N 65TH Way N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18314 N 65TH Way N offer parking?
Yes, 18314 N 65TH Way N offers parking.
Does 18314 N 65TH Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18314 N 65TH Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18314 N 65TH Way N have a pool?
Yes, 18314 N 65TH Way N has a pool.
Does 18314 N 65TH Way N have accessible units?
No, 18314 N 65TH Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 18314 N 65TH Way N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18314 N 65TH Way N has units with dishwashers.
