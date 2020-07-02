All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1828 West Tuckey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1828 West Tuckey Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:44 AM

1828 West Tuckey Lane

1828 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1828 West Tuckey Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AT7kVU3hMDm

Gated Community, Contact Shannon for Gate Code. Spacious and Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome that Overlooks Open Courtyard & Pool in Gated Community! New paint, new bathroom vanities, new ceiling fans, new kitchen sink and faucet, and new blinds! 19th Ave and Glendale near Grand Canyon University! Downstairs great room w/dining area, kitchen w/breakfast bar, laundry room & powder room. All kitchen appliances and washer & dryer included. Upstairs full bath and two large bedrooms, each w/balcony access, new ceiling fans & tiled flooring. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Unit faces community pool in this beautiful, secure complex. All doors opening to courtyard have security screens for safety and airflow during nice weather! Location within Community has easy access to designated covered parking spot & storage unit. Community is conveniently located within walking distance of light rail station & shopping. Pets depending on landlord approval.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,312.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 West Tuckey Lane have any available units?
1828 West Tuckey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 West Tuckey Lane have?
Some of 1828 West Tuckey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 West Tuckey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1828 West Tuckey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 West Tuckey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 West Tuckey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1828 West Tuckey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1828 West Tuckey Lane offers parking.
Does 1828 West Tuckey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 West Tuckey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 West Tuckey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1828 West Tuckey Lane has a pool.
Does 1828 West Tuckey Lane have accessible units?
No, 1828 West Tuckey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 West Tuckey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 West Tuckey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College