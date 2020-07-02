1828 West Tuckey Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AT7kVU3hMDm



Gated Community, Contact Shannon for Gate Code. Spacious and Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome that Overlooks Open Courtyard & Pool in Gated Community! New paint, new bathroom vanities, new ceiling fans, new kitchen sink and faucet, and new blinds! 19th Ave and Glendale near Grand Canyon University! Downstairs great room w/dining area, kitchen w/breakfast bar, laundry room & powder room. All kitchen appliances and washer & dryer included. Upstairs full bath and two large bedrooms, each w/balcony access, new ceiling fans & tiled flooring. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Unit faces community pool in this beautiful, secure complex. All doors opening to courtyard have security screens for safety and airflow during nice weather! Location within Community has easy access to designated covered parking spot & storage unit. Community is conveniently located within walking distance of light rail station & shopping. Pets depending on landlord approval.



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,312.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.