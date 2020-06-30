1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances, gas burning stove and a plenty of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=0bVvr8sSUp&env=production

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.