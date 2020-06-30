All apartments in Phoenix
Location

1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances, gas burning stove and a plenty of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=0bVvr8sSUp&env=production
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive have any available units?
1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive offer parking?
No, 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive have a pool?
No, 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive have accessible units?
No, 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

