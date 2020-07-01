All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:27 PM

18234 N 25TH Way

18234 North 25th Way · No Longer Available
Location

18234 North 25th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfect Place to Call Home!! This Beautiful 2 Bed/1 Bath Single Level TownHouse has just been Completely Updated and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. Professionally Painted Inside & Out with all New Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout. Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Upgraded Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Countertops and Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances. Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan with Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Window Covers & Dual Pane Windows Throughout* Private Yard with Large Covered Patio & Extended Pavers in the Back* 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor and Storage Room* Two Community Pools* Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access - Loop 101 & 51

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18234 N 25TH Way have any available units?
18234 N 25TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18234 N 25TH Way have?
Some of 18234 N 25TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18234 N 25TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
18234 N 25TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18234 N 25TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 18234 N 25TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18234 N 25TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 18234 N 25TH Way offers parking.
Does 18234 N 25TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18234 N 25TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18234 N 25TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 18234 N 25TH Way has a pool.
Does 18234 N 25TH Way have accessible units?
No, 18234 N 25TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18234 N 25TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18234 N 25TH Way has units with dishwashers.

