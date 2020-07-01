18234 N 25TH Way

Amenities

Perfect Place to Call Home!! This Beautiful 2 Bed/1 Bath Single Level TownHouse has just been Completely Updated and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. Professionally Painted Inside & Out with all New Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout. Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Upgraded Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Countertops and Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances. Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan with Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Window Covers & Dual Pane Windows Throughout* Private Yard with Large Covered Patio & Extended Pavers in the Back* 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor and Storage Room* Two Community Pools* Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access - Loop 101 & 51